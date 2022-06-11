STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Collections that add colour to the closet

With an exquisite display of handlooms, embroideries and well-crafted designs, Melange Exhibitionz and Sale returned to Chennai on June 3 and 4.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an exquisite display of handlooms, embroideries and well-crafted designs, Melange Exhibitionz and Sale returned to Chennai on June 3 and 4. Seventy designers showcased their works at Hotel Hyatt Regency Teynampet to cater to the demands of fashion-conscious consumers.

Whether one was looking for stock from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru or Pune, there were provisions made from various corners of the country. An assortment of goods, from clothing and footwear to jewellery and bags from designers such as Inaraya from Maiden Mumbai, Kavis Touch, Reshma Fashion House, Sid and Vani, Vima Dilip, Aalankrit and many more were available. 

The collections were a confluence of inspiration, ethnicity and elegance. In light of the pandemic, safety protocols and government requisites were also maintained to celebrate with safety. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp