Collections that add colour to the closet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an exquisite display of handlooms, embroideries and well-crafted designs, Melange Exhibitionz and Sale returned to Chennai on June 3 and 4. Seventy designers showcased their works at Hotel Hyatt Regency Teynampet to cater to the demands of fashion-conscious consumers.

Whether one was looking for stock from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru or Pune, there were provisions made from various corners of the country. An assortment of goods, from clothing and footwear to jewellery and bags from designers such as Inaraya from Maiden Mumbai, Kavis Touch, Reshma Fashion House, Sid and Vani, Vima Dilip, Aalankrit and many more were available.

The collections were a confluence of inspiration, ethnicity and elegance. In light of the pandemic, safety protocols and government requisites were also maintained to celebrate with safety.

