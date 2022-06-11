Harassed by loan shark, man kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, who was allegedly facing harassment from a loan shark died by suicide on Wednesday. Police arrested the woman who threatened to file a fake complaint against him and get him arrested if he failed to pay more money.

The deceased L Sudhakar, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar in Kolathur was working as a lab technician at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai and also owned an eatery. Sudhakar, who was building a house in Red Hills, had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from a woman in Kolathur, said the police.

“As surety for the loan, the woman had taken a blank cheque from him. Over the past one year, Sudhakar paid more than Rs 2 lakh along with interest, but the woman demanded more money,” said the police. When Sudhakar refused, the woman threatened to get Sudhakar arrested in a fake case, due to which he took the extreme step, said the police. Rajamangalam police registered a case and sent the body to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The woman was arrested.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).