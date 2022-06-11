STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Renovation of 27 heritage structures in TN in full swing

“Recruiting skilled labour for the heritage projects was a major challenge. Currently, 50 skilled labourers are employed.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Work going on at Humayun Mahal in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department is renovating 37 heritage structures across the state and is slated to complete work on 27 structures, including Humayun Mahal in Chennai, by end of the year. A senior PWD official told TNIE the total project cost is Rs 158 crore.

About 95% work has been completed in Humayun Mahal, Tiruchy Rani Mangammal palace and court buildings, Periyakulam Court, Pudukkottai Collector office and bungalow, Thirumayam and Keeranur taluk offices. These building will be inaugurated by August.

“Recruiting skilled labour for the heritage projects was a major challenge. Currently, 50 skilled labourers are employed. The workers are from Thoothukudi, Sivaganga and Tiruvannamalai. We are looking for similar workers to handle more projects,” added the PWD official.

He said to restore the heritages building they studied the architectural history, construction material used and methodology. Therefore, selecting construction materials such as sand, lime, and so on was challenging and time consuming. Besides, to restore the old buildings without changing its nature, tiles were purchased from Hyderabad and the northern states.

Explaining the delay, the official said the concerned departments delayed handing over the buildings to PWD. As a result, they were unable to start renovation work on time. The pandemic also affected the schedule.

“As of now, the state government has approved to initiate work on 17 more heritage buildings including Rajaji Hall, Old Pay and Accounts Office, agriculture record office in Chennai and Poosimalai Kuppam Palace in Tiruvannamalai. For this, the government will allocate Rs 100 crore. Once funds are released, we will commence the work,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp