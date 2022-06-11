Renovation of 27 heritage structures in TN in full swing

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department is renovating 37 heritage structures across the state and is slated to complete work on 27 structures, including Humayun Mahal in Chennai, by end of the year. A senior PWD official told TNIE the total project cost is Rs 158 crore.

About 95% work has been completed in Humayun Mahal, Tiruchy Rani Mangammal palace and court buildings, Periyakulam Court, Pudukkottai Collector office and bungalow, Thirumayam and Keeranur taluk offices. These building will be inaugurated by August.

“Recruiting skilled labour for the heritage projects was a major challenge. Currently, 50 skilled labourers are employed. The workers are from Thoothukudi, Sivaganga and Tiruvannamalai. We are looking for similar workers to handle more projects,” added the PWD official.

He said to restore the heritages building they studied the architectural history, construction material used and methodology. Therefore, selecting construction materials such as sand, lime, and so on was challenging and time consuming. Besides, to restore the old buildings without changing its nature, tiles were purchased from Hyderabad and the northern states.

Explaining the delay, the official said the concerned departments delayed handing over the buildings to PWD. As a result, they were unable to start renovation work on time. The pandemic also affected the schedule.

“As of now, the state government has approved to initiate work on 17 more heritage buildings including Rajaji Hall, Old Pay and Accounts Office, agriculture record office in Chennai and Poosimalai Kuppam Palace in Tiruvannamalai. For this, the government will allocate Rs 100 crore. Once funds are released, we will commence the work,” the official added.