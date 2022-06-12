STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nochikuppam residents stage protest as officials attempt to demolish temple

According to residents, the deity was moved near the sea to facilitate the building of tenements in the locality.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:55 AM

Hundreds of fishermen residing at TNUHDB houses in Nochikuppam stage a protest against demolition of the Gangai Bhavani Amman Temple on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As residents of Nochikuppam staged protests on Saturday, police, corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) officials were unable to start demolition of the Gangai Bhavani Amman temple. Residents said they filed a case in court seeking to stay the demolition and urged officials to defer it till the next hearing on June 16. The work was halted and the protest was withdrawn after locals said they would accept the next order.

According to residents, the deity was moved near the sea to facilitate the building of tenements in the locality. Subsequently, they approached officials to rebuild the temple for which they were told to collect funds. The present temple was built in 2020.

“One of the residents approached the Madras High Court and last year, the court ordered the demolition. Notices were sent to the corporation and TNUHDB. We were not a party in the case and then approached the court about the matter,” said Mohandoss, a resident.

Present temple was built in 2020

After the deity was moved near the sea to facilitate the building of tenements, the residents approached officials to rebuild the temple. The present temple was built in 2020

