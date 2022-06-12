Nochikuppam residents stage protest as officials attempt to demolish temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As residents of Nochikuppam staged protests on Saturday, police, corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) officials were unable to start demolition of the Gangai Bhavani Amman temple. Residents said they filed a case in court seeking to stay the demolition and urged officials to defer it till the next hearing on June 16. The work was halted and the protest was withdrawn after locals said they would accept the next order.

According to residents, the deity was moved near the sea to facilitate the building of tenements in the locality. Subsequently, they approached officials to rebuild the temple for which they were told to collect funds. The present temple was built in 2020.

“One of the residents approached the Madras High Court and last year, the court ordered the demolition. Notices were sent to the corporation and TNUHDB. We were not a party in the case and then approached the court about the matter,” said Mohandoss, a resident.

Present temple was built in 2020

