Chennai to receive Rs 376 crore from World Bank for drinking water project

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Bank (WB) has agreed to provide a loan of Rs 376 crore for the augmentation of drinking water facilities under the Chennai City Partnership Programme.

A senior official in Water Resources Department (WRD) told The New Indian Express that Chennai Corporation, Metro Water, WRD and the Transport Department will jointly execute the work. The corporation is the nodal agency for the scheme.

With funding from WB, the city would be able to provide continuous and reliable water supply to crores of residents, the official said. "We are yet to provide a detailed project report (DPR) to WB. After discussing with Metro Water and the corporation, the DPR will be prepared," the official added.

Explaining the works initiated under Chennai City Partnership Programme, another official pointed out that with a growing population, the city's drinking water requirement has been on the rise.

So the WRD has planned to increase water storage capacity of existing reservoirs including Poondi and Chembarambakkam. "Besides, we have identified a few tanks in suburban areas for widening and renovation. Once the task is completed, residents are likely to get sufficient water supply throughout the year," the official said.