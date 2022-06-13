STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage-III to be commissioned by December

Balalji said that NCTPS will be Tamil Nadu's first 800 MW single unit, and will consume less coal than other thermal plants and special equipment has been installed to prevent airborne coal dust.

Published: 13th June 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After inspecting the ongoing work at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage-III, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Sunday said the station would be ready for commercial use by December.

Interacting with the media, he said that work on NCTPS began in 2010 during the previous DMK regime, and was scheduled to be completed in 2019, but, the previous AIADMK government did not take appropriate action.

Now, the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has expedited the work and finished 83 per cent of it, he added. "We plan to have a trial run in September, and the CM will inaugurate the power plant in December."

NCTPS will be Tamil Nadu's first 800 MW single unit, and will consume less coal than other thermal plants, Balaji said, adding that special equipment has been installed to prevent airborne coal dust.

He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu's daily power demand has risen from 14,500 MW to 16,500 MW, and the State's industrial base has grown, making it necessary to upgrade the electricity infrastructure. In the next five years, the State government plans to add a capacity of 6,220 MW to the grid.

Responding to queries, the minister said Tamil Nadu handled the coal crisis better than other States by importing coal at the lowest price of $137. He also said work on solar power projects with a generating capacity of 4,000 MW would commence within four months.

TANGEDCO chairman-cum-MD Rajesh Lakhoni and other officials accompanied the minister during the inspection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Chennai Thermal Power Station NCTPS Stage III V Senthil Balaji
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    excuses galore
    17 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp