Retired police inspector dies in road accident near Chennai's Outer Ring Road

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old woman died on Sunday morning allegedly after a bike knocked down her two-wheeler near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Vandalur. She is a retired police inspector. According to Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the woman was identified as S Selvakumari.

She voluntarily retired from the force in 2008.Selvakumari had visited her friend at Melakottaiyur on Saturday. She left started for Tambaram on Sunday morning. As she got on the Vandalur Bridge, a bike allegedly hit her two-wheeler. In the impact, Selvakumari fell and sustained major head injuries and died on the spot.

The two people on the other bike also sustained injuries. One of them identified as Vishwa (22) sustained fractures in his hand and legs and the second person sustained minor injuries. Vishwa is under treatment at a private hospital.

On information, Chrompet TIW police rushed to the spot and sent Selvakumari's body to Chromepet Government Hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.