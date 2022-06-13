Summer habits in the habitat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even amid a plethora of entertainment and myriad forms of amusement, that too right in the comfort of our homes, our collective fascination for the Guindy National Park seems to hold steady. It’s animals and birds who still welcome visitors, even as summer season draws to an end.

While we seek refuge from the ever-oppressive heat in airconditioned spaces, our wild friends rely on water ponds, hose-powered showers and cooling food to cope with the weather. All the while, making sure to entertain every visitor. TNIE lensman R Satish Babu presents s c ene s f rom the park.