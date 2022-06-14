Chennai taxi driver murder: Police constable, aide surrender before Tirunelveli court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police constable Senthilkumar and his associate Isac, who allegedly killed and burned the body parts of a taxi driver in Chennai two weeks ago, surrendered before a court in Tirunelveli on Monday. Padalam police have requested to take the accused into custody.

On June 1, Aishwarya from Vijayaraghavapuram in KK Nagar lodged a complaint that her husband Ravi (26), a car driver, went missing on May 31. She alleged that constable Senthilkumar, their neighbour, along with four others had forcibly taken him from the house.

After investigations police said, Kavitha, who is living with Senthilkumar for the past eight years, often quarrelled with Aishwarya over dumping of garbage and other petty issues. Senthilkumar also used to argue with Ravi often under the influence of alcohol, added the police.

Senthilkumar hatched to kidnap Ravi along with his associates, including Isac, a fruit seller, to threaten him to stay away from his family. However, when Senthilkumar hit Ravi with a wooden stick, the latter collapsed and died. "After hiding the severed body at his home for a day, Senthilkumar bundled it in a gunny bag under the pretext of shifting house," said the police.

The body parts were initially dumped inside a dilapidated building, but they later decided to burn it. However, they left behind a leg, which was retrieved and sent for a DNA test. The rest of the body was set on fire. Further investigations are on.