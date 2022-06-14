STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall

The note left behind at his house said the burglary was the consequence of him not letting children play near the house.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A burglar decamped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of a retired army officer in Selaivoyal near Manali in Chennai, but not before leaving behind a note. The police suspect the involvement of neighbours in the incident.

The owner of the house, John Bosco (54) is now employed as a security guard at a private container yard in Manali. The note left behind at his house said the burglary was the consequence of him not letting children play near the house. 

Bosco lives with his family. On Sunday, he found the lock of the door tampered with and a cupboard emptied when he returned home from a church in Besant Nagar. The police said that Bosco, in his complaint, mentioned that 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and some cash from the cupboard were stolen.

He saw the note scribbled on the wall and mentioned that in his complaint. The Manali police registered a case and collected the CCTV footage.

Combing through the footage, the police found two men walking out of Bosco's house. Although the identities of the men are not clear, the police are trying to track the suspects with the help of the footage from the nearby shops and houses.

