New houses for Injambakkam residents by December 2022: Tamil Nadu government to HC

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that arrangements for providing alternative accommodation for encroachers at Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam are being made and they will be relocated by the year-end.

A status report filed through Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) said it constructed 926 houses and the remaining 510 accommodations will be ready by December.

"It is submitted all 1,436 encroachers shall be accommodated during December," the report submitted by the Sholinganallur Tahsildar said. The submission was made before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala.