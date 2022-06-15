Ennore power station near Chennai to begin operations in 2024: State minister V Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first unit of the Ennore Special Economic Zone thermal power station will begin its operations in March 2024, said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday. Inspecting the power plant, the minister told reporters that 53 per cent of the plant's work has been completed.

The work, initiated in 2010, was planned to be completed by 2019. "We have instructed Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) to assign more staff to complete the project as early as possible," he added.

The minister also pointed out that upon completion of work, the two units of the power plant - the first, starting from March 2024 and the second from June 2024 - would produce 660 Mega Watts of power each.

Senthil Balaji said that the government was accelerating the works of all the ongoing power projects as power demand in Chennai and its suburbs has been on the rise due to industrialisation and urbanisation.

Responding to queries regarding power cut, the minister made it clear that there was no power outage in the State. Consumers may contact 'Minnagam', a centralised customer care centre if they have any complaints, he said, adding that action would be taken within 15 minutes.

The minister had inspected the North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage - III on Sunday.