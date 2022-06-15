Wielding the brush of rebellion

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

Life indeed is a full circle. Not a square or a rectangle. Not even a triangle… forget the hexagons and the octagons. Those imagined oppressive growing-up years when every smile smelt of a smirk and the entire universe spent all its energy to conspire against you on an hourly basis slowly gives way to adulthood and wisdom (or the lack of it occasionally). From going all out to break free from the commandments imposed by the tyrants in the household, you soon find yourself assuming the dictator’s role with regard to your offspring as the years go by. And thus, the circle of revolt completes itself.

Artists though are a different tribe. No circles here. Only long lines that march on endlessly. The rebellious storm within us is never bound by age or gender. It constantly rages on within our souls, every time we encounter a situation that demands questioning. We hold no banners or rallies. Quietly, we make loud statements, at varying decibel levels, through our art. These silent declarations of dissent have often ruffled many an important feather too!

Art that has spoken out against the prevailing political climate has by far had the most far-reaching consequences, mostly disastrous, for the artist. Owen Maseko, for instance, exhibited paintings depicting the government-led massacres during the 1980s in Zimbabwe, only to have it closed in just one day, under the orders of Zimbabwe’s authoritarian leader, Mugabe. Maseko was taken to prison and his work has been banned in his country ever since.

Chinese artist, Ai Weiwei’s name has been synonymous with controversy. He has been under house arrest, jailed and abused on several occasions for his powerful art. Though internationally acclaimed, he has been severely persecuted by the restrictive Chinese government, which even led to having to undergo a brain surgery once, after being beaten badly by the authorities. He still continues addressing the rot within the system through his art, despite these threats hurled along his righteous path.

There are then those artworks that seek to bring about change within accepted social norms by shocking society and leaving one with no other option but to stop, notice and reflect. Like French artist Marcel Duchamp, who set out to shock the world in 1917 with his controversial act of presenting an inverted urinal, signed, dated and titled Fountain, as a work of art. By taking an everyday readymade object, and placing it in a cultural context, he wanted to push the boundaries of what actually constituted art. Though his groundbreaking artwork fueled numerous debates at the time, today it is recognised as one of the most intellectually challenging artworks of the 20th century.

And thus, these relentless visual protests will continue fearlessly and unmindful of the passage of time in an artist’s years. Perhaps artists are the true revolutionaries, waging guerrilla warfare against the wrongs that stagnate lives and poison this beautiful planet. Long after the din of the rioters has dimmed, art will continue to shine its light on the darkness around.