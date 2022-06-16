Chennai man threatens woman with intimate videos, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman by threatening to release her intimate videos on social media. According to the police, the accused, V Vikram, was in a relationship with the victim and demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and when she refused, threatened to release the videos. The police seized a mobile phone.

The police said that Vikram befriended Kala (name changed) through social media. Under the pretext of marrying her, he established a physical relationship with her and without her knowledge, had recorded their private moments. Using marriage as an excuse, he started demanding money from her.

After some time, Kala, who understood his intentions, ended the relationship. Angered by this, Vikram demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threatened to release the videos on social media if she failed to pay the money. Kala filed a police complaint, based on which Vikram was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.