Land pooling scheme to be delayed as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority mulls revising rules

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-touted land pooling scheme mooted in 2012, aimed at ensuring better infrastructure development through gifting of a part of land to government by owners and good value of assets for the donors, may be delayed for some more time as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is revising the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme (LPADS) rules framed in February 2020 to incorporate best practices of different States, modern concepts and feedback from citizens.

After the State government announced the scheme in 2012-13 budget session, the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, was amended in 2018 to implement it.

Under the scheme, owners voluntarily accept plot reconstitution and give a part of their combined land to government for developing public infrastructure like access roads, sewage lines and treatment plants, streetlights, water supply network, electricity lines, schools, playgrounds, and open spaces.

While the land portion used for development of amenities is gifted to the government, landowners get back a portion of developed plots that command better market value because of these new amenities.

Interestingly, Chennai is one of the 25 cities chosen for pilot land pooling under AMRUT scheme. The pilot scheme area comprised of three villages - Agaramthen, Madambakkam, and Kovilancheri - spanning 240 hectares.

Located on the outskirts of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the scheme area has seen rapid development making it prone to unorganised and chaotic growth.

Though Tamil Nadu officials are tightlipped about the new changes to rules, Delhi government has recently made land pooling mandatory and all landowners in NCR must compulsorily pool their assets for joint development once 70 per cent owners agree.

According to officials, the AMRUT project is in initial stages. Multiple site visits and preliminary field surveys have been conducted to assess existing ground conditions, and local communities' feedback was taken to understand their needs and to evaluate the condition of existing roads and water bodies.

Incorporating the findings and through consultation with other State development authorities, a draft plan was developed using GIS. Currently, final consultation with the local communities is under way to get their input and feedback on the pilot, sources said.

