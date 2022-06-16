STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for raping 15-year-old girl in Chennai

The city police arrested two men for raping a 15-year-old girl. One accused is the husband of the minor girl and the other one his colleague at a construction site in the city.

Published: 16th June 2022

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police arrested two men for raping a 15-year-old girl. One accused is the husband of the minor girl and the other one his colleague at a construction site in the city. According to the police, the accused were identified as Thameem (name changed), the victim’s husband, and Khalid Hussain (24). Both hail from West Bengal.

The victim, Priya (name changed), is also from West Bengal. Priya is the second wife of Thameem. He brought her to Chennai after their marriage. Khalid Hussain is their neighbour in the city. Nearly two weeks ago, Khalid allegedly recorded a video of Priya taking bath and raped her by threatening to release it. Priya did not inform the incident to her husband.

However on Tuesday, she lodged a police complaint. Based on her complaint, both the men were arrested. Thameem was arrested for marrying a minor girl. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

