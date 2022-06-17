STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
277 unreserved rail passengers deboarded in Chennai, fined Rs 1.57 lakh

During the inspection, 78 were found travelling in reserved coaches without valid tickets and the railway squad collected the penalty of Rs 51,540.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In continuation of the drive against unauthorised travel in reserved coaches, as many as 277 passengers were deboarded from the Barauni-Ernakulam Raptisagar Express on Thursday. Fines of Rs 1.57 lakh were collected from them.

The train reached Gudur at 3.50 am on Thursday as against the scheduled arrival time of 8 pm the previous day. During the inspection, 78 were found travelling in reserved coaches without valid tickets. The railway squad collected the penalty of Rs 51,540.

The train reached Chennai Central at 4 am and departed at 4:20 am. During the ticket checking between Chennai and Katpadi, 199 passengers were found to be travelling without valid tickets and Rs 1,05,500 were collected from them. All the passengers were deboarded at Katpadi, said a senior railway official.

