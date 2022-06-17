277 unreserved rail passengers deboarded in Chennai, fined Rs 1.57 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In continuation of the drive against unauthorised travel in reserved coaches, as many as 277 passengers were deboarded from the Barauni-Ernakulam Raptisagar Express on Thursday. Fines of Rs 1.57 lakh were collected from them.

The train reached Gudur at 3.50 am on Thursday as against the scheduled arrival time of 8 pm the previous day. During the inspection, 78 were found travelling in reserved coaches without valid tickets. The railway squad collected the penalty of Rs 51,540.

The train reached Chennai Central at 4 am and departed at 4:20 am. During the ticket checking between Chennai and Katpadi, 199 passengers were found to be travelling without valid tickets and Rs 1,05,500 were collected from them. All the passengers were deboarded at Katpadi, said a senior railway official.