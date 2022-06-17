Congress stages protest before Chennai's Raj Bhavan over ED summons to Gandhis
Published: 17th June 2022 03:24 AM | Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:24 AM
CHENNAI: To condemn the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and for questioning the latter for hours in the National Herald case, hundreds of Congress cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
During the protest, agitated Congress cadre under the leadership of State president KS Alagiri raised slogans against the Union government and ED and urged them to give up the "politically-charged activities" against the national leaders.