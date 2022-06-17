STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress stages protest before Chennai's Raj Bhavan over ED summons to Gandhis

They were also protesting the alleged entry of police into the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi and attack on Congress leaders who staged protests on Delhi streets.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

A protesting Congress cadre being removed by police near Raj Bhavan in Chennai

A protesting Congress cadre being removed by police near Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To condemn the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and for questioning the latter for hours in the National Herald case, hundreds of Congress cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

They were also protesting the alleged entry of police into the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi and attack on Congress leaders who staged protests on Delhi streets.

During the protest, agitated Congress cadre under the leadership of State president KS Alagiri raised slogans against the Union government and ED and urged them to give up the "politically-charged activities" against the national leaders. 

