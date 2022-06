By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully completed a procedure using the sentinel, cerebral protection system, a new technology shown to help protect patients from risk of stroke during a minimally invasive heart valve procedure.

According to a press release, the technology was used for a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) on a high risk 89-year-old man. It was carried out by Dr G Sengottuvelu, Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospital.