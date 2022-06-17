One for the inner child in you

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every day, millions of caterpillars undergo metamorphosis. However, in the fictional world of Trina Paulus’s Hope for the Flowers, as part of the growing process, they climb a pillar that disappears into the clouds. The higher they go, the more difficult it gets. One day, the struggle of crushing others to advance coincidentally brings two caterpillars Stripe and Yellow together.

Tired of the rat race, they decide to live a simple life by returning to the ground. But that doesn’t last long as fate has other plans. This plot reminds us very much of the lives we, as human beings, have been leading in a competitive world. Drawing inspiration from this metaphorical connection is director Vasanth Selvam’s latest theatrical offering in Tamil, Naan Aasai Padum Oru Sodi Siragugal (A Pair of Wings I wish for).

Art meets awareness

Brought out by Silk Route Theatre and produced by Neelam Cultural Centre, this is the second in a series of children’s plays, after Kutty Ilavarasan (The Little Prince), Vasanth is creating under the banner Magic Carpet and The Trunk Box. “I believe in magic. It makes me happy to see the light glowing in people’s eyes when they witness the magic unfold on stage. Amid gloomy times, it’s my job as an artiste to remind the world that there is more light to come and that we can even generate that light from our soul when we dare to be ourselves,” shares Vasanth who wants to make four more plays under the banner.

Keeping in mind the challenges encountered by theatre troupes, Vasanth’s concept of Magic Carpet and The Trunk Box gives the two artists — Maya Krishnan and Keerthi Pandian — the liberty to carry around the set and perform wherever they wish to. “We face many constraints when we want to tour around and showcase our play for six months at different places for different sets of audiences. Sometimes the cast may not be able to travel and it becomes cumbersome to carry the set. In this play, there are only two actors and minimal technical requirements to make the task easier,” he points out.

A slice of reality

Vasanth prefers engagement over mere entertainment. Stories that make it to the stage are those that left an impact on him while growing up. “The best form of reward comes from holding the child’s attention through the play. The output of a play is not always determined by thunderous applause or roaring laughter. Sometimes, it’s just the spark in the child’s eye that matters. Children may not often express it out loud but even the smallest of their reaction counts,” he notes.

Vasanth picked up the art of employing new forms and styles of storytelling that cater to specific scripts from his mentor Koumarane Valavane. Along with whom he co-founded Indianostrum Théâtre, a theater company based in Puducherry. “I’m constantly on the lookout for different elements to narrate a play. That said, the production is a collective effort by the team who were involved in the creation. We have some great artwork, musical tracks, and choreography. Hopefully, like the previous play, this too will go places and spread its magic among children and excite the inner child within every adult,” he sums up.

Today, 5 pm and 7 pm at Music Academy.

Tickets are available on townscript.com, or call: 9566881825

A serial act

