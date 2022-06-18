Agnipath protests in Secunderabad disrupt train services from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the violent protests in Secunderabad, several trains from Chennai and other places to Secunderabad and Patna have been disrupted.

KSR Bengaluru - Danapur Sanghamitra Express that left Bengaluru at 9.10 am on Friday was terminated at Chennai Central and the train was partially cancelled between Perambur and Danapur. The Patna - Ernakulam bi-weekly superfast express was cancelled. Hyderabad - Chennai Central Express and Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Expresses were also cancelled.

As a result, services of KSR Bengaluru - Danapur Sanghamitra express, Tambaram - Hyderabad Charminar Express and Chennai Central - Hyderabad Express fully cancelled on Saturday. The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad Sabari Express on June 19 has been cancelled. The Ernakulam - Patna Bi -Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 5.15 pm on June 20 has also been cancelled.

Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Via Katpadi, Arakkonam and Chennai Central ) that left Mysuru at 10.30 am on Friday was short-terminated at Bangarpet and is partially cancelled between Bangarpet and Darbhanga.

The Ernakulam - Barauni Raptisagar Express that left Ernakulam at 10.50 am on Friday was short terminated at Erode and was partially cancelled between Erode and Barauni, said a statement from the railways.

