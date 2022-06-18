STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai to host three-day international public health conference in December

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the website for the conference and work to upload birth and death certificates online.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian unveiled logo for the international conference on public health, which will be held in Chennai for three days in December to commemorate the centenary celebrations of the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

He inaugurated the website for the conference and work to upload birth and death certificates online. Subramanian then released second-year edition of the public health newsletter.

The Public Health Department was started during the British rule in 1922 with Colonel SD Russell as the Director. The conference will see participation of health professionals and researchers from across the globe. The journey of the department will be exhibited in the conference, said the minister. At the end of a book will be released on the department's achievements.

Based on the announcement by chief minister in the Assembly, the health minister said work to upload birth and death certificates at Rs 75 lakh has begun. Under the Civil Registration System, people can download certificates for births and deaths between 1969 and 2018.

Officials from revenue department, local bodies and health department from all 38 districts are engaged in uploading details in 16,348 centres. Till 2018, various departments dealing with births and deaths were using different software. 

