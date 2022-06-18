University of Madras to bring foreign faculty to boost Quacquarelli Symonds Rankings in 2023

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Encouraged by its debut in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings this year, the University of Madras has chalked out a slew of measures to better its performance next year. From attracting foreign faculties, to signing MoUs with foreign universities for collaborative research work, the university plans to work on various fronts to improve its overall global ranking.

The university debuted in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings in the 541-550 band this year and received its certificate on Thursday. It was among the 41 Indian universities that made it to the QS World University Rankings 2023, which was released last week.

The institute scored the maximum of 94.2 out 0f 100 points in the 'citations per faculty'. This category measures university research quality with a citation per faculty metric, taking the total number of academic citations in papers produced by a university in a five-year period.

In 'academic reputation' and 'employer reputation' categories, the university had scored 8.0 and 3.6 respectively.

The other parameters that QS Rankings assess are 'faculty/student ratio' and 'international research network'. "We ranked 48th globally in the 'citations for faculty' category of the ranking. The University of Madras stands first in the country in uploading digitised PhD theses on the UGC Shodhganga database and majority of the research work of our students and faculty is also published in reputed journals," said S Gowri, Vice Chancellor of the university. So far, the varsity uploaded 13,162 PhD theses on Shodhganga.

The V-C said, "Our experienced faculty is the major strength and now we encourage them to work on international collaborative research projects. We identified a few departments like English, Psychology, Fine and Performance Arts which have potential to attract international research projects. This will help improve our reputation globally."

He further pointed out that many international professors would often visit the university as guest faculty. While practice stopped in the last decade due to paucity of funds, the university now hopes to revive it. The university also aims to assess the situation of shortage of faculty members in the university and take measures to fill it.

Gowri added, the institute’s planning and development committee will soon meet with faculty members to advise them to scrutinise ongoing research work. They also aim to attract projects from corporate bodies to solve the fund crunch.