Chennai: Security guard’s body found at doctor’s farmhouse

On information, police registered a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 65-year-old man was found in a partially-decomposed condition at a farmhouse, where he worked as a security guard, on Saturday. The deceased was identified as S Desingu of the fishermen's colony in Semmencherry near ECR. 

“Desingu usually stayed at the farmhouse in Semmencherry which belongs to a doctor who lives and practices in Kilpauk. He went home to his wife and son once a week. On June 13, Desingu left home and did not return for the weekend. Since his mobile phone was switched off, his son Megavannan went to the farmhouse in search of his father and found the latter dead inside a room,” said the police. 

On information, police registered a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police said they found stab wounds and bruises on his body and suspect that he must have been murdered five days ago. 

