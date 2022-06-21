18,763 students register for TNEA applications on first day, fewer than in ’21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 18,763 applicants registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEANEANEA) on the first day of the application process that began on Monday. These numbers are much lesser then the 25,611 students that registered for TNEA ’s first day of applications in 2021.

Of this year’s numbers, 4,199 candidates made payments towards the registration fee while over 790 applicants uploaded their certificates. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) officials said on Monday as the Class 12 results were announced on Monday, admissions will pick up in a day or two. “It’s too early to say anything. The registration figures will rise slowly,” said a DoTE senior official.

Meanwhile, higher education minister K Ponmudy on Monday announced that the application process for admissions for the Government Arts and Science Colleges will start from June 22. Earlier, the government announced the process would be started from June 27.

“The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) will start the online application process for admissions for Arts colleges with the last date to apply as July 7,” said an official of the higher education department.