86.5% of Class 12, 75.8% Class 10 Chennai Corp school students pass

Corporation schools in the city recorded a 86.5% overall pass percentage in Class 12 and 75.8% in Class 10 this year, according to a corporation release.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation schools in the city recorded a 86.5% overall pass percentage in Class 12 and 75.8% in Class 10 this year, according to a corporation release. This is a marginal increase for Class 12 and a decrease for Class 10 from 2019-20. 

A total of 51 students secured centum in Class 12, the most in  accountancy and commerce. The Chennai Higher Secondary School in Puliyur, Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet and the Girls Higher Secondary School in Pulla Avenue were among the best performing schools, with over 97% pass percentages.

On the basis of Class 10 scores, Chennai Higher Secondary School in Choolaimedu secured 100% pass percentage. Two students secured centums in social science. Of the 4,882 students who passed Class 12, 382 got between 451-550 marks and 47 students scored above 550. In Class 10, of the total 4,890 students who passed, 148 scored between 401 and 450 and 24 scored above 450.

