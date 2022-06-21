Apollo to manage hospital in Bangladesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals has announced that it has signed Brand licensing Operations and Management (BOMA) agreement with Chittagong-based Imperial Hospital Ltd (IHL) in Bangladesh. Apollo Hospitals will manage the IHL.

Announcing the partnership, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals India, said, “We plan to strengthen the hospital’s presence in the country and create a strong medical unit to attend patients by building trust. Standing by the patients and creating a healthy ecosystem will be the first responsibility of Apollo-Imperial Hospital in Bangladesh.”

Prof Dr Rabiul Husain, Chairman of Imperial Hospital, said, “We are proud to partner with Apollo Hospitals, a global leader in healthcare and a unique integrated healthcare enterprise. Our association will enhance healthcare ecosystem and improve quality of life of patients in Bangladesh. We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering superior tertiary care services in the region.”