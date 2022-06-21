Chennai boy who took exam hours after losing father shines in Class 12

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student, who wrote his geography board exam on May 12 despite his father passing away in the wee hours of the day, has scored 476 marks out of 600 in the results declared on June 20.

M Praveen was a student of Corporation Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam. He chose an arts group in Class 11 as he wanted to pursue law.

"My father, Munusamy, was working as an autorickshaw driver. After completing Class 12, my elder brother also started driving auto due to family situation. Once I complete the degree, I will be the first graduate from my family," said Praveen, a resident of Mettukuppam in Maduravoyal.

He was studying for the geography exam when his father complained of uneasiness at around 12.30 am on May 12.

"As my brother was working that day, my mother took my father to the private hospital nearby. They asked my mother to pay money and immediately admit him there. Since we couldn't afford that amount, my father asked my mother to take him to a government hospital. He fainted and died on the way to the hospital," said Praveen.

He refused to go to the exam on that day, however, his family convinced him to attend it to fulfil his father's wishes.

"I told my father I wanted to become a lawyer a few years ago and he instantly agreed. Since then, he encouraged me to pursue it. So, I went to the exam even though I wanted to be beside him on that day," added Praveen.