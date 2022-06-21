STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai boy who took exam hours after losing father shines in Class 12

M Praveen was studying for the geography exam when his father complained of uneasiness at around 12.30 am on May 12.

M Praveen

M Praveen. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student, who wrote his geography board exam on May 12 despite his father passing away in the wee hours of the day, has scored 476 marks out of 600 in the results declared on June 20.

M Praveen was a student of Corporation Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam. He chose an arts group in Class 11 as he wanted to pursue law.

"My father, Munusamy, was working as an autorickshaw driver. After completing Class 12, my elder brother also started driving auto due to family situation. Once I complete the degree, I will be the first graduate from my family," said Praveen, a resident of Mettukuppam in Maduravoyal.  

ALSO READ | Without smartphone Chennai girl missed online classes but scored big in Class 12 exams

He was studying for the geography exam when his father complained of uneasiness at around 12.30 am on May 12.

"As my brother was working that day, my mother took my father to the private hospital nearby. They asked my mother to pay money and immediately admit him there. Since we couldn't afford that amount, my father asked my mother to take him to a government hospital. He fainted and died on the way to the hospital," said Praveen.

He refused to go to the exam on that day, however, his family convinced him to attend it to fulfil his father's wishes.

ALSO READ | This Chennai corporation student cleared Class 10 while caring for her two younger brothers

"I told my father I wanted to become a lawyer a few years ago and he instantly agreed. Since then, he encouraged me to pursue it. So, I went to the exam even though I wanted to be beside him on that day," added Praveen.

