Chennai Metro Corridor IV will not affect temples, TN to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that Corridor IV of Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project would not affect the temple structures located along the route.

Advocated General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram made the submission when the petitions seeking protection of the temples along the corridor IV came up before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala.

Advocated General Shunmugasundaram had said the work would not touch temple structures or any other related structures. Referring to temple land acquisition for the project, he said only vacant land used for commercial purposes would be acquired.

Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the petitions filed by G Gouthaman, PR Ramanan and S Vijay Narayanan of Chennai.They had alleged that the project would affect Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple, Murugan temple, Vengeeswarar temple, Alagar Perumal temple, all three located at Vadapalani, Virugambakkam Sundaravaradharaja Perumal temple, Valasaravakkam Velveeswarar temple, Thirukachi Nambigal and Varadaraja Perumal temples and their adjacent tanks if it was carried out.