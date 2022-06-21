Conference for DMK civic reps on July 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A conference for local body representatives of the DMK will take place on July 3 in Namakkal, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

In a letter to cadres, Stalin stated the elected representatives would get guidelines on discharging their duties effectively.

Similarly, the conference will be an administrative training ground for talented women representatives.

The CM also elaborated on work carried out by him, despite a mild fever, on Sunday following rains in the capital city. He also ordered desilting work be expedited in Chennai’s stormwater canals, ahead of monsoon.