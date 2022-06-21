STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Conference for DMK civic reps on July 3

In a letter to cadres, Stalin stated the elected representatives would get guidelines on discharging their duties effectively.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A conference for local body representatives of the DMK will take place on July 3 in Namakkal, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

In a letter to cadres, Stalin stated the elected representatives would get guidelines on discharging their duties effectively.

Similarly, the conference will be an administrative training ground for talented women representatives.

The CM also elaborated on work carried out by him, despite a mild fever, on Sunday following rains in the capital city. He also ordered desilting work be expedited in Chennai’s stormwater canals, ahead of monsoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp