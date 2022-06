By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lord Krishna stole hearts when he lay hold of Kaliya with both hands, bent down and set his foot upon it, dancing in triumph. We may eagerly await Janmashtami, but alongside, we have another event to which you can look it.

Vrindani Awards 2022 have been announced to celebrate Indian classical dancers who inspire us and nurture the art forms. The felicitation of the award will be determined by votes, conducted by “The Lasya”, through Instagram that will act as voting ballots.