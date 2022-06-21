MGM Group evaded taxes worth over Rs 400 crore: I-T Dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Monday stated that the MGM Group indulged in large-scale tax evasion exceeding Rs 400 crore by debiting non-genuine purchase bills in the books of accounts of varied businesses.

This comes after sleuths raided 40 of MGM group’s locations in Chennai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. The department did not directly mention the MGM Group in its statement. It said that the search was carried out on June 15 at a leading industrial group in Chennai, engaged in the manufacturing of IMFL, logistics, hospitality, and entertainment.

A ccording to the I-T department’s statement, evidence revealed that non-genuine purchase bills were either obtained from regular material suppliers or from accommodation entry providers. The payments made to the material suppliers through cheque were received back in cash for unaccounted investments, and for other purposes, it added.