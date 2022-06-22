Ageing with grace

Dr Akanksha Singh Gautam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A geing is an inevitable process accompanied by several physical, psychological and emotional changes. Our bodies and minds go through several transitions with time. For some, these changes occur much earlier than usual and this phenomenon is known as premature ageing.

Not very uncommon, this occurs due to a combination of factors which include both genetics and lifestyle. While premature ageing due to genetic factors is termed intrinsic or chronological ageing, environmental or behavioural factors make it extrinsic ageing. When a person ages prematurely, their chronological age is more than their biological one.

Signs of premature ageing

Sunspots: Also called age spots, these are dark or hyper-pigmented spots on the skin that are caused due to prolonged exposure to the sun and are commonly present on the face, back of the hands, chest and back.

Dull and listless skin: As the production of collagen (a protein) is reduced, (typically after the age of 30) it causes your skin to lose its suppleness. Fine lines and wrinkles appear on the skin slowly.

Dry and itchy skin: After the age of 40, your skin produces less oil, leaving it dry and itchy. The skin also becomes thin (leading to flaking) and prone to bruising.

Gaunt hands: As skin becomes thin, the veins become more prominent. This is first observed in the hands. Puffy eyes and crow’s feet: The delicate area below the eyes is the most susceptible to ageing. With reduced amount of collagen, the skin under your eyes tends to become puffy. Wrinkles spreading out from this are called crow’s feet.

Reversing premature ageing

Since most of the lifestyle factors responsible for premature ageing can be rectified, premature ageing can be controlled to a large extent. The first step is to follow a healthy lifestyle and aim for a work-life balance. Sleep well and on time so that your body is recharged the next day. Follow a healthy diet by consuming fresh fruits, vegetables and foods rich in nutrients like minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Avoid excess junk food and alcohol. Quit smoking as it is sure to make a big difference. Follow an exercise routine so that your body is energised and active.

Avoid exposure to the sun, wear a scarf or hat and use an effective sunscreen/ moisturiser. Follow a skincare regime of ‘cleanse, moisturise, protect and treat’ regularly. Use skincare products that are replete with ingredients like retinoids, peptides and antioxidants. Consider in-clinic treatments like light chemical peels, micro-needling, lasers to reverse sun damage, anti-wrinkle injections to correct fine lines and wrinkles and dermal fillers to restore volume loss.

Causes

Apart from genetic factors, several environmental and lifestyle-related factors contribute to premature ageing. They are:

Exposure to sun, tanning and environment

High exposure to the sun’s UV rays causes damage to skin cells, resulting in wrinkles and dehydration. Various pollutants in the environment also cause sunspots and skin damage.

Stress

Increased stress levels result in inflammation and hormonal imbalance.

Smoking and Alcohol

Smoking results in oxidative stress. Alcohol, when consumed excessively dehydrates the body resulting in wrinkled skin.

Diet

Unhealthy diets which include excess sugar, oils and refined carbohydrates and can lead to negative effects on the skin.

Sleep patterns

Sleep is important as it allows the body to regenerate cells. Poor sleep has several ill effects on health.

(The writer is an aesthetic physician)