All things eco and enterprising

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The calming music in the backdrop welcomed everyone to Hotel Savera’s grand hall. The air was filled with the scents of rose and lemon candles, and as we passed by the stalls, it seemed like everyone took a moment to sample the dried pumpkin seeds. The tenderness of the cotton kurtis compelled me to run my fingertips over the Chikankari designs. The show, Naturally Chennai, by Green Goddesses, a group of five working women, on Monday, was a sensory feast.

The exhibition, which featured items from across India, was a hotspot for home-based enterprises focused on sustainability. “What most of us forget is the culture and surroundings in which we were bred,” remarked Jayasree Vivek, a Green Goddesses member. “By showing handcrafted and organic items, we are showcasing our heritage and helping local artists,” she added. Organic cosmetics, food, vegan items, apparel, wallets, handicrafts, garden products, and more were on display.

After the Covid outbreak, this exhibition was the Green Goddesses’ first adventure. Anju Aggarwal, another Green Goddesses member, stated, “For most local enterprises, the pandemic was a very trying time. We met some at Kalakshetra, while others came from all around India. They needed a boost to get out of a funk. We, as a team, wanted to offer that support so they could pursue their love.”

Zishta’s kitchenware, Aloe House with aloe vera infused cotton clothes, and The Paper Dolphin with modern stationery were among the brands that drew the attention of the guests. The merchants focussed on one-of-a-kind products and endeavoured to suit their clients’ needs. “This was my first exhibition in Chennai, and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to show my art to such a large audience,” shared Surbhi Hasija, proprietor of Aloe House.

While the majority of the merchants expressed their delight at being given another chance after a long absence, a select handful were ecstatic since they had recently launched their items based on ideas gleaned while sitting idle during the pandemic. “At the age of 59, I started a business to sell pure cotton works at a reasonable price. After the pandemic, I summoned the courage to launch my own label, and this is the first time it has been displayed in public,” said academician Padma Gautham, founder of Amaya Tarita, a cotton garment business. “I was solely constrained to my online store but the Green Goddesses’ endeavours for sustainable development motivated me to be a part of this event,” she added.

Green Goddesses intend to present more sustainable development proposals in the future. “We’re like a non-governmental organisation that runs with almost zero profit. We’re not going to restrict our endeavours to Chennai. We intend to take the entrepreneurs to Puducherry,” said Jayasree.

