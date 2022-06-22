An exam on paper and on field

Chandra Prabhu S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maheshwari, the coach of Tamil Nadu Women’s U-20 volleyball team, was very proud of their win in Panchkula. “This win is historic. Both the men and women’s teams have made the entire state proud by winning the gold medal,” she told this daily.

As a coach, this wasn’t the only time Maheshwari tasted success at the highest level. “This is not the first time both the girls and boys have won. In 2005, they had won the U-14 category, under my guidance. Two years later, we achieved the same feat in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added. This medal was also a long-time coming as Tamil Nadu missed out on the gold in the U-20 category until last Tuesday when they beat hosts Haryana.

Explaining the difficulties they had to face in the process, Maheshwari shared, “Especially since the pandemic hit us, it was difficult for them to maintain fitness and concentrate on academics.” However, the players were ready as they had training sessions in their respective district clubs. “Some kids had exams on May 30, and the match the next day. Considering all these, along with the personal factors it is a remarkable achievement,” she added.

The team’s captain Preethika was overwhelmed. “This camp came and went by, just like that. (It was) an unforgettable experience,” she said. It was her first time leading the team, and she had to manage the pressure. “Our route to the final was not easy. We had several team meetings, and the coaches and managers kept hope in us and that’s one of the reasons why we won.”

For the team, the Kerala and Haryana teams were the toughest to beat. “Our match with Kerala had gone till the 5th set, and in the finals, we met the hosts. It was difficult because they had the upper hand. But it was the efforts of both the players and the coaches that got us to the top,” Preethika said.

The “Corona Batch” — as coach Maheshwari calls it — has made history. Despite a two-year wait, filled with cancellations and lockdowns, the team has gone to the ultimate stage and proved nothing could stop them. Memories were made with this unforgettable moment that would serve as a source of inspiration.

The women’s team was welcomed back on Saturday evening with a celebratory function at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kallakurichi Member of Parliament and president of Tamilnadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) Pon Gowtham Sigamani was present.