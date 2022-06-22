Man enters Chennai airport with fake ticket, booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man, who allegedly entered the Chennai International Airport with a fake ticket to send off his wife, was arrested and later let out on bail by the city police.

Siva Sankaran (43), a native of Virudhunagar, is a software engineer and has permanent residency in Canada, the police said. He came to India a few months ago. “His wife was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. Siva Sankaran, who wanted to drop off his wife at the departure gate, made a fake ticket and entered the terminal,” said a police officer.

He checked in with his wife and after two hours, tried to slip through the same entrance he had entered. However, the CISF personnel stopped him.

“Sankaran claimed that he was to take a flight to Dubai but decided to postpone the travel. However, the CISF personnel, on suspicion, cross-checked his ticket with the airlines and found there was no entry,” said the police. He was handed over to the police.