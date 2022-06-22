TN received 85% excess South West rainfall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for revenue and disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said the State recorded 65.7 mm rainfall during the South West monsoon until June 20, which is 85% higher than the normal in the period.

He said Chennai city received 82.01mm rainfall on Sunday alone, and it is the highest rainfall recorded in June in the last six years. The minister urged the fishermen not to venture into the sea as the speed of winds may go up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Ramachandran said Chief Minister MK Stalin along with Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) and other district administrations have taken steps to drain water in various areas. “The State and district control rooms are functioning round the clock with the additional workforce and the public could air their grievances with the district control rooms by dialling toll free numbers 1070 and 1077.

Grievances could also be aired on Whatsapp number 94458-69848 and through the TNSMART app. The residents in GCC could also air their complaints regarding water stagnation on phone number 1913,” he said. Following the steady inflow of water to Sembarambakkam reservoir, the minister said, as much as 250 cft of water was released from it on Tuesday afternoon.

Fishermen urged not to venture into sea

