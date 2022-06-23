STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six acres of ‘river land’ may go for industry, home use

CMDA to reconsider plea rejected for 17 years as per secretary’s order

Published: 23rd June 2022

The six-acre plot, which is part of Adyar River as per CMDA’s Second Master Plan, is in Nandambakkam | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A high-level meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to be held this week may take up the proposal to reclassify six acres of land, part of Adyar River, in Nandambakkam as per CMDA’s Second Master Plan, into residential and institutional zone.

Though permission for reclassification of the land was being denied for the last 17 years, the matter was taken up for consideration by the CMDA again after housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana passed an order to reconsider the application on the ground that CMDA’s map could be wrong.

Makwana’s order was based on no-objection certificates issued by PWD and Revenue Department. Activists and experts, however, said CMDA should exercise caution and should consider the flood carrying capacity of Adyar River before reclassifying the land. 

RTI activist Navin Kumar, who has been living near St Thomas Mount, said the revenue department is not providing original records. “The revenue department gave patta details but refused to share details about the year in which the patta was issued,” Navin said.

A realtor who filed the application seeking reclassification claimed the land was erroneously marked as water body in the CMDA plan since he did not respond to government’s newspaper publications to raise objections. The Second Master Plan came into being in 2008 while the application was first rejected by the CMDA in 2005.

The real estate firm said it obtained a no-objection certificate from the PWD on December 31, 2020, and a revenue department letter from tahsildhar confirming ‘no encroachment’ on January 20, 2021. The firm said the boundary of the river on the western side of the land has been clearly demarcated by PWD compound wall.

Jayaram Venkatesan, Convener of Arappor Iyakkam, said if CMDA reclassifies the water body into residential and institutional zones, his organisation will move court. “We have been flagging this issue for a long time,” he says.

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian said Adyar River can be reclassified if PWD gives a NoC.  However, association of professional town planners (APTP) president KM Sadanand said reclassification should be done after analysing the flood carrying capacity of the river by a panel of experts rather than merely relying on PWD certificate. 

According to a map available with TNIE, the plot number 170 lies in the middle of the river. Official sources said CMDA is reconsidering the application after the Madras High Court recently pulled it up for refusing to grant permission to reclassify grama natham land (kulam) in Nemilichery which was occupied by dwelling units. But activists say kulam is different from a river and changing the watercourse can be dangerous given the history of inundation suffered by Chennai in 2015 floods.

