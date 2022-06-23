STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WRD doubles water release from Chembarambakkam lake

According to WRD data, as of 6am Wednesday, water level in the lake was 23.60 feet against its full capacity of 24 feet. Inflow was 775 cusecs up from 550 cusecs on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department on Wednesday doubled the quantum of water being discharged from Chembarambakkam Lake to 500 cusecs from 250 cusecs due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the water body. Depending on inflow, the quantum of discharge may be raised further, officials said. 

A senior official said water level in Chembarambakkam, a major source of drinking water for Chennai, has never crossed its safe limit of 23 feet in June in the past six years. The lake has reached its full capacity for the first time after 2016.

On Tuesday, Chembarambakkam recorded 28mm of rainfall, compared to 12mm on Monday. “Other catchment areas too have been getting heavy rainfall in recent days. As a precautionary measure, we have issued safety alert to people living in low-lying areas,” he said.

The official also said current water level in five reservoirs will help meet Chennai’s drinking water needs for the next eight months.

