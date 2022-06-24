STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Commuters complain as AIADMK cadres' cars clog Chennai

Roads in Chennai’s Vanagaram were clogged with AIADMK cadres’ cars during the party’s general council meeting on Thursday, bringing traffic to a standstill for three hours.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Between 8 am and 1 pm, traffic moved at a snail’s pace on a 5-km stretch as the AIADMK general council meeting took place in Vanagaram on Thursday | Sriram R

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Roads in Chennai’s Vanagaram were clogged with AIADMK cadres’ cars during the party’s general council meeting on Thursday, bringing traffic to a standstill for three hours. Along Poonamallee High Road, Chennai-Trichy bypass, and arterial roads, thousands of vehicles queued up for about 5 km up till Vadapalani, Thiruverkadu, and Maduravoyal between 8 am and 1 pm. Vehicles heading towards Koyambedu, too, could move at a snail’s pace.

Police were at the receiving end as commuters expressed anger over hundreds of vehicles belonging to AIADMK cadre parked clumsily on the road till as far as Nerkundram, 5 km away. The Srivari Venkateswara wedding hall, 500 m from Poonamallee High Road, was packed with cars, and men clad in white dhotis and shirts.

“We deployed over 1,000 personnel, including some from Chennai and Tambaram commissionerates, to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic. But several AIADMK cadre who were told to move their vehicles ended up arguing with personnel,” said a senior police officer.

Commuters took to social media to share their plight. “I live in Vadapalani and go to Poonamallee for work. It usually takes an hour. I left home around 8 am; it’s 10.45 am and I haven’t reached halfway,” said T Subramani, who works at a private insurance firm. When asked if violators would be fined for illegal parking, a senior police officer said higher officials are being consulted on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai AIADMK
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp