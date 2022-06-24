STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Eight ordinary trains to return as express specials

Nearly 26 months after being suspended, eight ordinary train services will be resumed in Chennai and neighbouring districts from the next week, as express specials.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

Image used for representatioanl purposes only (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 26 months after being suspended, eight ordinary train services will be resumed in Chennai and neighbouring districts from the next week, as express specials.

In line with the railway board’s decision to convert all passenger and MEMU trains running beyond 200 km into ‘Express’ trains, Southern Railway has announced resumption of eight local and passenger services as “unreserved express specials”.  While the minimum fare for in local trains is `5, for passenger trains it’s `10 and for express specials it’s `30.  

According to a statement, five unreserved MEMU express specials will resume from June 27 on Chennai-Sullurupeta, Sullurpeta-Nellore, Gudur-Sullurupeta, Melmaruvathur-Villupuram and Chennai Beach-Melmaruvathur routes on both directions. All the five pairs of trains were operated as suburban locals till they were suspended on March 21, 2020 on account of Covid-19 lockdown.

Similarly, passenger trains are to be resumed as unreserved express specials on three routes - Tirupati-Katpadi and Katpadi-Villupuram from July 2 and Villupuram-Tirupati from July 1.

Earlier, two passenger trains were resumed from June 20 as specials on Mayiladuthurai-Mannargudi and Coimbatore-Mettupalayam sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp