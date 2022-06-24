Submit CCTV clip, stop hawkers from returning to NSC Bose Road: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed authorities of different government departments to keep a strict vigil on hawkers occupying NSC Bose Road in Broadway again and submit one week’s CCTV footage of the road.

Hearing a contempt petition filed by late social activist Traffic Ramasamy, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran to submit CCTV footage of the road from Monday (June 27) to Sunday (July) after the AAG and counsel for the petitioner sparred over encroachments resurfacing on the road.

The bench also directed the AAG to place on record whether an alternative site was provided for the hawkers and, if so, the photographs of the site. The bench posted the matter to July 4 for next hearing.

Earlier, Ravindran submitted photographs and said encroachments on the arterial road were cleared. The petitioner’s counsel, however, countered the claim with his own set of pictures and said hawkers were back on the road just a day after eviction. The AAG contended the photos were taken by the petitioners before the eviction drive.

When the contempt petition came up for hearing last time, the bench said top government authorities, including Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Chennai Corporation, would have to appear before the court to face action if appropriate steps are not taken for relocating the hawkers by June 23. It also directed the government counsel to ensure contemnors (IAS officers holding top positions when initial order was passed as well as those presently holding the posts) are present in the court on the next date of hearing. The judges, however, said the officers would be spared if the orders were complied with before the next hearing.

The matter pertains to a PIL filed by Traffic Ramasamy years ago seeking removal of encroachments on NSC Bose Road. Subsequently, the court issued orders directing authorities to take action. When they failed to act, Ramasamy filed a contempt petition in 2016. The court in April this year gave two months time to relocate the hawkers. This order was also not complied with.

