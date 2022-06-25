Rs 3.5 crore for 1K families to shift from Kotturpuram tenements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Rural Industries and MSMEs Minister TM Anbarasan on Friday distributed Rs 3.54 crore assistance to 1,456 families living in tenements at Kotturpuram, to enable them to shift out of the houses which would be reconstructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Speaking at the event, Anbarasan said 27,500 tenements were identified as unsuitable for living in Chennai. The government allocated Rs 1,200 crore last year and another Rs 1,200 crore this year for reconstruction of 7,500 houses. So far, Rs 6.99 crore was provided to residents for shifting from the houses, he said.

If the residents vacate the houses by next month, the construction will be completed within 18 months. The amount provided for shifting was increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,000 by the DMK government. The buildings built this time will be checked for quality every three months and a report will be submitted. The houses can be used for 50 years, he added.

Once completed, Kottupuram tenements entrance will be beautified and a two-way road will be created with `3 crore from the MLA Development Fund, said Subramanian.