Strides of success & inspiration

CHENNAI: Krishna Pranav, the long-distance swimmer from Tamil Nadu, has swam long enough to bring pride to the state at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Ambala last Monday. He bagged a silver and two bronze medals in the long-distance events of the swimming domain.

The 16-year-old is no ordinary student. He is known for being a jack of all trades from academics and school postings to his skills at the swimming pool. It started off when an obese seven-year-old Pranav was dropped at the Lady Andal ORCA swimming pool in Chennai by his father, a software engineer.

KK Mukundan, his coach, recalls, “He came to the pool to gain fitness. It (his win at KIYG) is a great achievement considering what he came for, at first”. In the seven years Pranav trained under him, he had never missed out on school or the pool sessions. “Often, swimmers are not good at academics, but he had the ability to balance both. On top of that, he was a distance swimmer. Give him five kilometres and he puts the extra effort of going seven. He is an example to everyone.”

Mukundan said that while he was training Pranav, he also realised that he could train anyone to be a swimmer and a champion. “The fact that he was under my guidance and was dedicated has given me the confidence, despite my age, to train anyone in being a swimming champ,” said the 72-year-old former national coach.

Sharing his thoughts on the KIYG feat, Pranav said, “I am happy with the medals that I have won, but there is room for improvement. I thank the coach and my parents for supporting me.” The 16 year old is currently training for the upcoming state meets.

Though his journey began back in 2012, within a year he got into competitive swimming, taking part in small competitions. He entered his maiden state-level competition in 2014, in which he was disqualified in two events. However, he kept at it over the next few years, and the accolades started coming in. “I got a silver in the relay event the next year, which got me to the nationals. Ever since, I took part in more nationals and my medal count just kept increasing,” said Pranav, adding, “He (coach Mukundan) has been with me from the start, and has played an important role in making me who I am.”

KIYG was his first event in six months and like anybody would be before their first event, he was nervous. But all the hardwork he had put in came handy. “I prepared for this event in the pool for a long time. Mentally, I set myself up from the moment I got selected. It’s all about going there and performing.”

For someone as young as Pranav, he has had a fair amount of advice come his way from different directions. He talked about the best of them. “Never hate what you’re doing. There will always be ups and downs. Waking up at 4 am feels terrible, but that’s all for the satisfaction of winning at the end. There’s no limit to goals, and you could always aim for higher,” he recalls.

For many teenagers his age, advice is often redundant. But for a dedicated young man like Pranav, they have been a source of inspiration. As his coach puts it, he is indeed an example to all.

MEDALS

1500m Freestyle: Silver (16.44.21s)

400m Freestyle: Bronze (4.17.75s)

800m Freestyle: Bronze (8.46.89s)