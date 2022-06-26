STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after crash death, officials fasten weak trees

The corporation said the tree fell due to an increase in the soil’s moisture content.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 01:41 PM

Besides tying weak trees to compound walls, officials have been told to prune tree branches to reduce their weight. A scene from KK Nagar. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 57-year-old woman on Laksmanasamy Street in KK Nagar after a tree fell on the car she was in, corporation officials have issued strict instructions to staff to ensure such accidents are avoided.

While the corporation claimed the tree was not uprooted due to work on stormwater drains, officials have told corporation staff to identify weak trees and tie them to abutting compound walls to prevent them from falling, and prune branches of trees abutting stormwater drains to reduce their weight.

In a circular to engineers in the zone, the corporation commissioner reiterated that continuous steel barricading should be provided from the time work begins till covering slabs are laid on stormwater drains. The engineers were also told to avoid using red tape between barricades, and penalise contractors if lapses are found.

Wherever steel barricades are not set up, casuarina poles are to be used temporarily. Reflective stickers must be pasted on barricades at all important turnings to improve night-time visibility, the circular said, adding that warning boards should be set up at all sites.The deceased, Vani Kabilan, was a resident of Porur and the mother of a TNIE journalist. She was the manager of the Indian Overseas Bank branch in KK Nagar. 

Though the corporation said work on the stormwater drains was stopped on June 22 and there was a 10-ft gap between the tree and work site, a detailed enquiry by the deputy commissioner (works) and regional deputy commissioner (central region) was ordered on Saturday. The corporation said the tree fell due to an increase in the soil’s moisture content.

