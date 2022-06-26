Pallavaram Radial Road caves in at two places

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 200-ft Pallavaram Radial Road caved in at two places near Pallavaram Periya Eri in the wee hours of Saturday. Officials said both cave-ins, which were about a metre wide, have been repaired.Highways department officials said the road, which was laid less than six months ago, caved in as Metro Water officials took up work on a pipeline from the desalination plant nearby.

“There is a culvert under the road connecting Pallavaram Periya Eri which is split by the radial road. Metro Water was also laying pipelines in the area. Due to the rains, the soil may have become loose. It has been repaired now,” said an official.

However, activists alleged lack of coordination between departments results in such mishaps. “The Metro Water work was started within a few months of laying the road. If the work damages the road, more money will have to be spent to lay the road again. The lack of coordination should be addressed,” said activist David Manohar. Motorists complained the cave-in was left without barricades till afternoon, increasing the risk of accidents. Highways officials came only in the evening, they said.