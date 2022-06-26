STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sankara Nethralaya unit dedicated to memory of Sanmar chief Sankar

The Central Research Instrumentation Facility on the Sankara Nethralaya campus in Nungambakkam was on Saturday dedicated to the memory of Sanmar group chairman N Sankar.

AC Muthiah, chairman, SPIC Ltd, being felicitated on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Research Instrumentation Facility on the Sankara Nethralaya campus in Nungambakkam was on Saturday dedicated to the memory of Sanmar group chairman N Sankar. The facility is a core component of ophthalmic research activities.

“It has high-end equipment for research on ophthalmic diseases. We have cell culture, microbiology, and microscopy devices. Scientists and students use it daily. A huge amount of data is generated to understand disease mechanism,” said Dr Srujana Chitipothu, research coordinator and in-charge, Central Research Instrumentation Facility.

