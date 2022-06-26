Sankara Nethralaya unit dedicated to memory of Sanmar chief Sankar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Research Instrumentation Facility on the Sankara Nethralaya campus in Nungambakkam was on Saturday dedicated to the memory of Sanmar group chairman N Sankar. The facility is a core component of ophthalmic research activities.

“It has high-end equipment for research on ophthalmic diseases. We have cell culture, microbiology, and microscopy devices. Scientists and students use it daily. A huge amount of data is generated to understand disease mechanism,” said Dr Srujana Chitipothu, research coordinator and in-charge, Central Research Instrumentation Facility.