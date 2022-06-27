STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

16 colleges shun ME as 85 per cent seats vacant in ’21

Currently, there are 10,000 ME seats available. This academic year, however, only 3,073 candidates applied for the course but just 1,659 got admission.

Published: 27th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many colleges in the State are closing down Master in Engineering (ME) seats owing to the declining popularity of the course. In 2022-23 academic year, at least 16 colleges affiliated with Anna University (AU) have requested the latter to close their ME seats in different streams. Last academic year, 85% of ME and MTech seats in AU and affiliated colleges remained vacant.

According to AU data, of the 16 colleges, five applied for closure of ME seats in power electronics and drives, two applied for closure of the seats in power system engineering, four applied for closure of the seats in applied electronics, and five sought closure of the seats computer science engineering. “These courses have become obsolete,” said K Senthil, retired principal of a government engineering college. AU officials said these colleges would be allowed to close the seats (204 in total).

Notably, a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in computer science engineering remain in demand. “After BE in computer science engineering, most students land jobs. So they don’t pursue ME,” said Sashidharan K, principal of a college.

Currently, there are 10,000 ME seats available. This academic year, however, only 3,073 candidates applied for the course but just 1,659 got admission. The scenario was slightly better in 2020 when 3,770 candidates applied and 2,106 got in, AU data showed.

Meanwhile, demand for Master of Computer Application (MCA) is witnessing an uptick and at least four colleges have been granted permission to open MCA courses. With this, available MCA seats will be increased by 330.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Master in Engineering affiliated MTech MCA
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp