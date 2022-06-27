Strides of pride at the Chennai Rainbow Pride Parade 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Against a bright, hot sky, flew brighter colours of the rainbow when floods of people came together to celebrate love and identity at the Chennai Rainbow Pride Parade 2022 hosted by The Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition yesterday.

Two years of due festivities materialised with grandeur as upbeat Bollywood and Bollywood music, colour and Pride took on Langs Garden Road in Chintadripet. LGBTQIA+ folk, allies, and volunteers marched on some with painted faces or extravagant makeup, some in vivid outfits, and others simply in support with occasional signs, asking for their right to equality, love and respect.

Even an adorable pet dog donning a striking, flared collar joined in harmony. This year saw participation from various corners of the spectrum of gender and sexuality.

The last two years have been witness to some major developments for the community and there is much to celebrate and even more to deliberate and change, but for yesterday, love and acceptance stood tall in the colours of the rainbow. TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath wove through the crowd, capturing glimpses of a movement, a celebration and a call for change.