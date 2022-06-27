Two held in Kolkata for swindling Rs 1 crore from city firm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team of the Avadi police arrested two persons in Kolkata on Friday for allegedly swindling Rs 1.1 crore from a private firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate. The police are on the lookout for others involved in the case. The arrested duo was brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. The police recovered Rs 34.4 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Shabeer Ali (28) and Krishna Kumar Prasad (31). The police said on June 14, the duo swindled Rs 1.1 crore from the bank account of the private company through six illegal online transactions. When the company’s accounts manager noticed the amount missing, he lodged a complaint with the Ambattur Industrial Estate police the same day.

Three special teams were formed to nab the culprits. They followed the money trail and found it in six different bank accounts in Kolkata. They had the bank accounts, with Rs 30 lakh in them, frozen. The mobile phones of the suspects were tracked and the two men were arrested. They were produced in a court in Kolkata and brought to Chennai. Further investigation is on.