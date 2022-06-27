STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two held in Kolkata for swindling Rs 1 crore from city firm

The police said on June 14, the duo swindled Rs 1.1 crore from the bank account of the private company through six illegal online transactions. 

Published: 27th June 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A special team of the Avadi police arrested two persons in Kolkata on Friday for allegedly swindling Rs 1.1 crore from a private firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate. The police are on the lookout for others involved in the case. The arrested duo was brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. The police recovered Rs 34.4 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Shabeer Ali (28) and Krishna Kumar Prasad (31). The police said on June 14, the duo swindled Rs 1.1 crore from the bank account of the private company through six illegal online transactions. When the company’s accounts manager noticed the amount missing, he lodged a complaint with the Ambattur Industrial Estate police the same day.

Three special teams were formed to nab the culprits. They followed the money trail and found it in six different bank accounts in Kolkata. They had the bank accounts, with Rs 30 lakh in them, frozen. The mobile phones of the suspects were tracked and the two men were arrested. They were produced in a court in Kolkata and brought to Chennai. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Avadi police Arrested Swindling Illegal Online Ttransactions Ambattur Industrial Estate
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp